Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Petronella WEZENBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Petronella Johanna Maria (Nell) WEZENBERG


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Petronella Johanna Maria (Nell) WEZENBERG Notice
WEZENBERG, Petronella Johanna Maria (Nell). 7 March 1943 - 11 August 2020, Nell passed away unexpectedly at Waitakere Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Willem, loved mum of Astrid and Steve, special mum of Christa and Steven and Leigh. Dearly loved Oma of David and Kim, Christina and John, Nikita, Ethan and Chynna. Cherished sister of Rina (deceased), (Moppie) and sister in law to Jopie(deceased) and Gerard, Gerda, Fred and Corrie, Gerard and Coby and Marie Wezenberg. Loved member of her family in Nederland and her adopted NZ family. Forever loved and cherished. Due to COVID restrictions a private cremation was held Friday 14th Aug. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Petronella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -