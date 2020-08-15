|
WEZENBERG, Petronella Johanna Maria (Nell). 7 March 1943 - 11 August 2020, Nell passed away unexpectedly at Waitakere Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Willem, loved mum of Astrid and Steve, special mum of Christa and Steven and Leigh. Dearly loved Oma of David and Kim, Christina and John, Nikita, Ethan and Chynna. Cherished sister of Rina (deceased), (Moppie) and sister in law to Jopie(deceased) and Gerard, Gerda, Fred and Corrie, Gerard and Coby and Marie Wezenberg. Loved member of her family in Nederland and her adopted NZ family. Forever loved and cherished. Due to COVID restrictions a private cremation was held Friday 14th Aug. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020