Petrina Dorothy (Judy) STOKES

Petrina Dorothy (Judy) STOKES Notice
STOKES, Petrina Dorothy (Judy). passed away on 19 April 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved mum of Kerry and Linda, Deidre, and the late Jeffrey. Loved Nanny to Sara, Philippa and Nick, Tony and Shanina, Hamish and Laura; Great-Nanny to D'Angelo, Brooklyn and Chloe, Flynn, Noah and Niall. The family would like to thank the staff of Kauri Coast Resthome for the care of Judy. A memorial service for Judy will be held at a later date. "Words are few, thoughts are deep, memories of you are ours to keep."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
