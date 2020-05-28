|
|
|
JOHNSON, Peter William. Born May 17, 1938. Passed away on May 26, 2020. Mary announces with great sadness the unexpected passing of our legend at home with his family. He decided to leave us Tuesday 26th May. Mary will miss the love of her life married for over 60 years. Loved father of Marlese, Joanne and the late Cherie respected and loved father in-law of Terry and Michael. Adored gage of his 7 grand daughters and their partners and great grandfather of 7. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020