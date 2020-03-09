Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel
Chapel Drive
Te Awamutu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter William (Pete) COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Peter William (Pete) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Peter William (Pete). Reg. No: H21604, Royal NZ Navy, Chief Petty Officer Master at Arms. Principal Corrections Officer at Waikeria. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, after a courageous battle. Cherished partner of Sue. Dad to Tracey, Richard, Kathryn and Jason. Much loved brother of Sandra, David, Noeline and Jane. "A brave, proud man with so much dignity." A celebration of Pete's life will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 9th March 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Coleman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -