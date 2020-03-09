|
COLEMAN, Peter William (Pete). Reg. No: H21604, Royal NZ Navy, Chief Petty Officer Master at Arms. Principal Corrections Officer at Waikeria. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 3rd March 2020, after a courageous battle. Cherished partner of Sue. Dad to Tracey, Richard, Kathryn and Jason. Much loved brother of Sandra, David, Noeline and Jane. "A brave, proud man with so much dignity." A celebration of Pete's life will be held at The Te Awamutu Bible Chapel, Chapel Drive, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 9th March 2020 at 1:00pm followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Coleman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 9, 2020