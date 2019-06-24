Home

Peter William (Pete) BELL

Peter William (Pete) BELL Notice
BELL, Peter William (Pete). On Friday, 21st June 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 63. Much adored husband of Anne. Cherished father of Jade and Kym. Dearly loved son of Ernestine (deceased) and Allen (deceased) A much loved stepson of Pat. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at the Gails of Tamahere, 28 Devine Rd, Tamahere on Wednesday, 26th June at 1:00 PM, to be followed later by a burial at the Hamilton Park Cemetery, Morrinsville Road, Newstead. Donations to the Neurological Foundation NZ, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Bell Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740 'Now at home with our Lord'



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
