WEEKS, Peter. On 1st December 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital after a long illness, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Mo. Will be dearly missed by Pauline, Helen and Julia. A special thank you to the Oncology Team at Waikato Hospital. A private gathering for Peter will be held at the Greenwood Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, Hamilton on Monday, 7th December at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Weeks Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020