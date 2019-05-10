|
|
|
WEBB, Peter. Died peacefully on May 8th at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home age 85. He was very much loved by his wife Annie, sons Gabriel, Julian, Damian and Simon, step-daughters Sophie and Emily and grand children Mala, Jesse, Tiago, Harlow, Erena, Christian, Brandon and Gabrielle. He was delighted at Easter to have a visit from his beautiful great-grand daughter five month old Violet. In accordance with Peter's wishes there will be a family cremation and private Remembrance Service. The Natural Funeral Co Ph 09 3616080.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
