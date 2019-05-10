Home

WEBB, Peter. Died peacefully on May 8th at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home age 85. He was very much loved by his wife Annie, sons Gabriel, Julian, Damian and Simon, step-daughters Sophie and Emily and grand children Mala, Jesse, Tiago, Harlow, Erena, Christian, Brandon and Gabrielle. He was delighted at Easter to have a visit from his beautiful great-grand daughter five month old Violet. In accordance with Peter's wishes there will be a family cremation and private Remembrance Service. The Natural Funeral Co Ph 09 3616080.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 10, 2019
