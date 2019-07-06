|
SCOTT, Peter Wallace. On July 4th 2019 in Hamilton. In his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Audrey. Treasured Dad of Ken; Jackie and Stephen; and Russell and Joanne. A very special Pop-Pete of Ashleigh and Justin, Matthew and Daniel; James and Emma. A Service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Chartwell, Hamilton on Monday 8 July at 1.00p.m. and will be followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Scott family c/- P.O. Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019