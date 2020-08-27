|
|
|
GABITES, Peter Vaughan. 73 years. Passed away peacefully after a short illness at his home surrrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 25th August 2020. He is survived by his wife Lillian and his 4 married children. Sadly missed by his 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Rest in Peace Babe. A private funeral service will be held on Monday 31st August at 1pm at KioKio Rugby Club, 135 Paewhenua Road, Maihihi. All communications to Gabites Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3940. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 27, 2020