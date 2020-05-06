Home

CORLETT, Peter Valentine. 1958-2020. Passed away at home on Sunday 3rd May, 2020. Strong and brave against cancer until the end. Very much loved husband of Tina. Dearly loved Dad of Renee, Erin and Nita. Cherished son of the late Ralph and Zeta Corlett. Loved brother of Helen and David. Best 'Grumpy' to Lilah. So sadly missed by Jack, Elly, Cam and all the rest of his family, friends and community. A private cremation was held on 5th May. A Memorial Service with all family and friends will be held to celebrate Peter's life once circumstances allow. Messages to: 273 Pukahu Road, RD2, Paeroa 3672.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
