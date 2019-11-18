|
LEE, Peter Trevor Keith. It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Peter passed away on 7th November 2019. We will miss your love of family and your sense of humour. Love always. Meredith, Helen and John Beaton, Graeme and Karen Lee, Virginia and Alan Nicholls, Angela and Sean Corbett. Grandchildren, Melinda, the late Holly, Joshua, Michael, Kate, Rachel, Sarah, Kirsty, Matthew, and Jacob. Great grandchildren, Lucas, Matilda, Billy, and Eleanor. Following Peter's wishes a family service has been held. Messages to 24 Glengyle Street, Waverley, Dunedin 9013.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019