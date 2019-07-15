Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter SUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter (Gum Ping) SUE

Add a Memory
Peter (Gum Ping) SUE Notice
SUE, Peter (Gum Ping). Peacefully on 12 July 2019, with family at his side. Husband of the late Stella. Loving father and father-in-law of Jackson, Janice and Kevin, and Wilson. Gong Gong of Kathleen and James. A loved brother, cousin, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Special thanks to the caring staff at Anne Maree Gardens, Avondale. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 20 July at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.