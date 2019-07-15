|
SUE, Peter (Gum Ping). Peacefully on 12 July 2019, with family at his side. Husband of the late Stella. Loving father and father-in-law of Jackson, Janice and Kevin, and Wilson. Gong Gong of Kathleen and James. A loved brother, cousin, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. Special thanks to the caring staff at Anne Maree Gardens, Avondale. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Saturday 20 July at 12 noon.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019