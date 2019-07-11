Home

Peter Stuart CURRIE

Peter Stuart CURRIE Notice
CURRIE, Peter Stuart. Passed away peacefully on 9 July 2019 at Omokoroa. Much loved husband of the late June. Cherished and loved father and father in-law of Sue and Gavin, Grant and Lauren, Andie and Brendan, Martin and Dee. Adored Granddad to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in-law of Joan and George, and Marjorie. Dad, you've finally gained your wings and can take your final flight to be reunited with Mum. Sincere and special thanks to all the staff at Acacia Park Rest Home Omokoroa for their devoted care of Peter. A service for Peter will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Tuesday 16 July at 1.00pm followed by a graveside service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2019
