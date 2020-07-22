|
TYRRELL, Peter Stewart. NZD2942 RNZN Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on July 18, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Isabel. Loved father and father-in- law of Doug and Diane, Jan and Dave, Robyn and Marcus, and Tracey and Neil. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Jeff and Rhonda, David and Kathryn, Mark and Heather, Kevin and Kim, Ken and Hannah, Helen and Rob, Victoria and Ryan, Jonathan, and Alistair. Adored great grandfather of Oscar, Riley, Emma, Aimee, Olivia and Ben, William, Bailey, Cooper, Violet, and Melody. A date and time for a memorial service to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020