Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TYRRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stewart TYRRELL

Add a Memory
Peter Stewart TYRRELL Notice
TYRRELL, Peter Stewart. NZD2942 RNZN Passed away peacefully in Rotorua on July 18, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Isabel. Loved father and father-in- law of Doug and Diane, Jan and Dave, Robyn and Marcus, and Tracey and Neil. Cherished grandfather of Steven, Jeff and Rhonda, David and Kathryn, Mark and Heather, Kevin and Kim, Ken and Hannah, Helen and Rob, Victoria and Ryan, Jonathan, and Alistair. Adored great grandfather of Oscar, Riley, Emma, Aimee, Olivia and Ben, William, Bailey, Cooper, Violet, and Melody. A date and time for a memorial service to be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -