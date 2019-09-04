|
|
|
MARSHALL, Peter Stewart. ("Father") Peacefully on the 1st September 2019 at Waikato Hospital. In his 91st year. Dearly loved husband for 68 years to Natalie ("Mother"). Much loved Dad and Father in law to Michael and Gayle, Diane, Rob and Patsy, Trevor and Svetlana, John and Colleen, Brendan and Teresa, Jo and Des Ngatipa, Ian and Jane. Loved Poppa of twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren. "A strong man never forgotten" A Service for Peter will be held at the Activate Church, Victoria Place Tokoroa on Thursday 5th September at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to all the medical staff at Tokoroa and Waikato for their care and support. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019