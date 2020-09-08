Home

Peter Stewart CORBY

Peter Stewart CORBY Notice
CORBY, Peter Stewart. Passed away peacefully at his new home in Pukekohe, with his family by his side, on Saturday 5 September 2020. Much loved and cherished husband, father and poppa of Deborah, Hayden, Aimee and Thomas, Mathew, Alysha and Charlie. Very regrettably, due to Covid-19 restrictions, Peter's service has to be a family affair. In lieu of flowers to the family, donations preferred to the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, P O Box 118 Pukekohe please. Communications to Peter's Family c/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street Tuakau 2121



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
