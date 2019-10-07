|
MARMONT, Peter Stephen. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 3rd of October 2019. Best mate and wife of Sue. Loved father of Natalie and Adam, and father in law of Nathan. Loved step father of Keith, Desire, Tina and Stephen. Much loved Granddad of his 7 grandchildren. Always in our hearts, thanks for the fun times. We will love you forever. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 10th of October 2019 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019