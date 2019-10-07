Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MARMONT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Stephen MARMONT

Add a Memory
Peter Stephen MARMONT Notice
MARMONT, Peter Stephen. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the 3rd of October 2019. Best mate and wife of Sue. Loved father of Natalie and Adam, and father in law of Nathan. Loved step father of Keith, Desire, Tina and Stephen. Much loved Granddad of his 7 grandchildren. Always in our hearts, thanks for the fun times. We will love you forever. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Thursday the 10th of October 2019 at 10.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.