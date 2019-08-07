Home

FOSTER, Peter Simon. Simon passed away peacefully on 4 August 2019; aged 77, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of the late Kaye, father of Rochelle, Joanne, Susan and Michael, father in law of Cam and Jo. The best Poppy to Ashleigh, Michael, Morgan, Holly, Harper, Emerson and Ruby. A celebration of Simon's life will be held on Friday 9 August, 2pm, Kumeu Community Centre, 35 Access Road. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated to thank them for their loving care of Simon. We'll miss you Pops x
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
