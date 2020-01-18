Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Gerard's Catholic Church
Onslow Street
Kawerau
Peter Rutherford WILSON

WILSON, Peter Rutherford. On Thursday 16 January 2020, peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved father and father in law of Joan, John, Jennifer and Tom. Loved granddad of Emma, Bridie, Hamish, Ngaio and Beth. Great granddad of Carter. Funeral prayers will be celebrated at St Gerard's Catholic Church, Onslow Street, Kawerau on Monday 20th January at 11am followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery. Messages please to the Wilson family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
