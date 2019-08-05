Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter LANCASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ross LANCASTER

Add a Memory
Peter Ross LANCASTER Notice
LANCASTER, Peter Ross. Born June 20, 1962. Passed away on August 2, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long illness. Beloved son of Maureen and the late Ron, and cherished brother of Ian, Brett and Brenda. A decent and honest man with a gentle soul A celebration of Peters life will be held in the Central Hotel, 18 Victoria Street, Dargaville at 11:00 am on Thursday 8th August 2019. All communications to the "Lancaster Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.