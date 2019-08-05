|
LANCASTER, Peter Ross. Born June 20, 1962. Passed away on August 2, 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long illness. Beloved son of Maureen and the late Ron, and cherished brother of Ian, Brett and Brenda. A decent and honest man with a gentle soul A celebration of Peters life will be held in the Central Hotel, 18 Victoria Street, Dargaville at 11:00 am on Thursday 8th August 2019. All communications to the "Lancaster Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 5, 2019