Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Rd
Papatoetoe
More Obituaries for Peter HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ross HALL

Peter Ross HALL Notice
HALL, Peter Ross. Peacefully at Ranfurly Home and Hospital, on 11th February 2020. In his 93rdyear. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, adored father and father in law of Alison, Bryce and Joanne. Beloved Gramps of Jameson and Stevie, Timothy and Kate, and special Great Gramps of Ella and Grace. Forever in our hearts, rest in peace. Our heartfelt thanks to the Management, Nurses, Caregivers and Staff for their love, patience and devoted care of Peter. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Piha Surf Life Saving Club would be appreciated. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Rd, Papatoetoe, on Monday 17 February 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
