|
|
|
TAHERE, Peter Roger. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family 3 July 2019 in Tokoroa. Cherished husband and best friend of Cynthia for 50+ years. Much loved father of Angela, Gabrielle, Peter, Dion, and Mia. Loving Koko to all his mokos. Farewell service to be held at Taupo Funeral Services Ltd, 117 Rickett St, Taupo on Saturday 6 July at 11am. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday 8th July at 1pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 22 Manfield St, Tokoroa. All welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 5, 2019