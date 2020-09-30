|
ROBINSON, Peter. Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020 at Erin Park Care Home. Much loved father of Grant and Glenda, Jeff and Clasina, Doug and Lorraine, Brent, and Kathy and Graeme, Loved Grandad of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of John and June, the late Joy, Frank and Frances, Rosemary and the late Duncan, the late Caroline and Ray, Margaret and Ron and their families, And dearly loved partner of the late Barbara. It's not what we write, Or even what we say, But how we remember you In our special way. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens crematorium chapel, 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020