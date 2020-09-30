Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens crematorium chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter ROBINSON

Add a Memory
Peter ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Peter. Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020 at Erin Park Care Home. Much loved father of Grant and Glenda, Jeff and Clasina, Doug and Lorraine, Brent, and Kathy and Graeme, Loved Grandad of his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved brother of John and June, the late Joy, Frank and Frances, Rosemary and the late Duncan, the late Caroline and Ray, Margaret and Ron and their families, And dearly loved partner of the late Barbara. It's not what we write, Or even what we say, But how we remember you In our special way. A service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens crematorium chapel, 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11am



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -