Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MCLEAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Robin MCLEAY

Add a Memory
Peter Robin MCLEAY Notice
MCLEAY, Peter Robin. (exRoyal Navy) On 1 April 2020, passed peacefully at St Andrews Village, Glendowie, aged 90. Beloved husband of the late Gillian, father of Stephen Howe-McLeay, brother in law of Peter and the late Angela Restall, dear cousin of Jill, Christopher and Kimberly Thomas, cousin and friend of Geoffrey Wright, loved uncle and great uncle of Jo Hopkins and Philip Restall and their families. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Peter received from the staff at St Andrews Village Hospital. Due to the current situation, Peter will be cremated and a private interment ceremony will be conducted when possible. Please forward any bereavement notices to email: [email protected]



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -