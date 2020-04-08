|
MCLEAY, Peter Robin. (exRoyal Navy) On 1 April 2020, passed peacefully at St Andrews Village, Glendowie, aged 90. Beloved husband of the late Gillian, father of Stephen Howe-McLeay, brother in law of Peter and the late Angela Restall, dear cousin of Jill, Christopher and Kimberly Thomas, cousin and friend of Geoffrey Wright, loved uncle and great uncle of Jo Hopkins and Philip Restall and their families. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care Peter received from the staff at St Andrews Village Hospital. Due to the current situation, Peter will be cremated and a private interment ceremony will be conducted when possible. Please forward any bereavement notices to email: [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020