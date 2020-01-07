Home

Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Cambridge
Peter Robert Greenwood PARR Notice
PARR, Peter Robert Greenwood. QSM. Died peacefully on 6th January 2020 after a long and happy life.  Devoted husband for 69 years of the late Jeanne. Loved and respected father of Ceri, Robert, Steve and the late Deirdre. Big brother of Heuchan and Bronwen. Grandpa and Great Grandpa to his many mokopuna. Peter was passionate about education, the church, and especially the community through his work with Rotary. His funeral will be held at 3pm on Saturday 11th January at St Andrews Anglican Church, Cambridge. All welcome. 



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
