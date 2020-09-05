|
ATKINSON, Peter Robert. Died peacefully on Thursday, 3 September 2020, at Lakes District Hospital with his loving wife, Heather by his side, aged 78 years. He leaves behind his children Juliana, George, Josephine, and Melanie (all in Perth). Many thanks to the medical, nursing and ancillary staff of Lakes District Hospital for their wonderful support and care of both Peter and Heather. At Peter's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to PO Box 2239, Wakatipu 9349.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020