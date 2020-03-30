|
GREVILLE, Peter Richard (Pete). Born August 14, 1961. Passed away on March 25, 2020. Suddenly and tragically at home in Queensland. Beloved son of Jack and Elaine, brother of Steven, Barbara, Marg, Jennie and Karen, Dad to his adored daughter Allanah, loved and admired brother in law to Charlie, Tina and Mark. Rest easy Pete, our beautiful friend, son, father and brother. Gone way too soon, too precious for words and always in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020