Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GREVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Richard (Pete) GREVILLE

Add a Memory
Peter Richard (Pete) GREVILLE Notice
GREVILLE, Peter Richard (Pete). Born August 14, 1961. Passed away on March 25, 2020. Suddenly and tragically at home in Queensland. Beloved son of Jack and Elaine, brother of Steven, Barbara, Marg, Jennie and Karen, Dad to his adored daughter Allanah, loved and admired brother in law to Charlie, Tina and Mark. Rest easy Pete, our beautiful friend, son, father and brother. Gone way too soon, too precious for words and always in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -