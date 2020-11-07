|
REVELL, Peter. On Thursday 5th November 2020, peacefully at Whakatane Hospital, aged 88. Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dearly loved father and father in law of Karen and Brett, Anne and Warren, John and Rosie. Dearly loved Poppa of Emma, Bon, Adam, Ryan, Shane and Zahara. A celebration of Peter's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 10th November at 2pm followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Communications please to the Revell family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020