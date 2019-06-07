|
WILLIAMSON, Peter Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 4 June 2019 aged 56 years. He fought a courageous battle. Beloved husband of Gaye (deceased), devoted father and mate of Callum and Jodie. Much loved brother-in-law of Joy and Mark. Special thanks to staff at Hospice Whanganui for their care of Peter and our family. Donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service or made online at hospicewhanganui.org.nz/ donate/ Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Peter's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 14 June 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
