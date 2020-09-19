|
KIDDELL, Peter Raymond. Suddenly at home Hillsborough on 16 September 2020. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 65 years. Loved father of Stephen and Laraine, and Jeffrey and Karen. Loved grandad of Tracey and Tania and Andrew and Callum. Papa of five grandchildren and great great grandad of four.In his 92nd year. A private family service will be held. All communications to the Kiddell family c/- Morrisons Funeral Directors P.O. Box 24464 Royal Oak, Auckland. Ph 09 636 6219
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020