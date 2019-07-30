Home

Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Peter Raymond JACKS

Peter Raymond JACKS Notice
JACKS, Peter Raymond. 2nd Lieutenant 15th/19th The King's Royal Hussars. Passed away peacefully on the 28th July 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Susan Jacks. Much loved and respected father and father in law of Claire and Peter Mersi, and Rupert and Andrea Jacks. Cherished grandfather "Cookie" of Milvia, Gabriella and Marina Mersi, and Sam, Penny, Laura and Oliver Jacks. Funeral Service to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 31st July at 11.00am followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Jacks family C/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019
