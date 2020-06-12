Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
357 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GOLDSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Raymond GOLDSMITH

Add a Memory
Peter Raymond GOLDSMITH Notice
GOLDSMITH, Peter Raymond. NZ Army Reg. No. Y787887 Mjr (Rtd). Passed away on 4 April 2020 after a brief illness. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Lorraine, much loved father of Penelope and Stephanie and loved stepfather to Luke and Kane. Well respected in many aspects of his work in engineering as well as his huge commitment to Papua New Guinea over many years and also his service as Honorary Consul-General (in Auckland). Will be so sadly missed. RIP. Arohanui, gut bai long, addio, dovidenja. A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 357 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 27 June at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -