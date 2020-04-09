|
|
|
GOLDSMITH, Peter Raymond. NZ Army Reg. No. Y787887 Mjr (Rtd). Passed away on 4 April after a brief illness. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Lorraine, much loved father of Penelope and Stephanie and loved stepfather to Luke and Kane. Well respected in many aspects of his work in engineering as well as his huge commitment to Papua New Guinea over many years and also his service as Honorary Consul-General (in Auckland). Will be so sadly missed. RIP. Arohanui, gut bai long, addio, dovidenja. Funeral service to be advised, given current Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020