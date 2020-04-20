Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Quinton PALMER

Add a Memory
Peter Quinton PALMER Notice
PALMER, Peter Quinton. On Friday 17 April 2020, aged 88, Peter passed peacefully in the care of Cedar Manor Rest Home, Tauranga. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Peggy (nee Sanson) for 60 years. Much-loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Neil and Brenda, Joanne and Eugen, and Poppa to Emily, Oliver, Jacob, Abbey and Logan. Now at rest and in the hands of the Lord. He will be in our hearts and thoughts always. With current restrictions in place, the family have decided to hold a memorial service for Peter at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -