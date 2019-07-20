Home

PROSSER, Peter. 18 April 1933 - 11 July 2019. Died peacefully, at home in Geraldine. Loved husband of the late Carol. Loved dad of Chris, Nick and Sally and Bob. Loved grandad and great- grandad of all his grandchildren. More particulars in the Christchurch Press and Timaru Herald Wednesday 17th July. Funeral Service for family and all friends, Saturday 27th July 1.30 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Geraldine. Memorial Event at Waihi School, South Canterbury, on the afternoon of Saturday 9th November 2019; and a cricket game to be arranged in Peter's honour on Sunday 10th November. All communications, please, to 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. Geraldine Funeral Services, Geraldine.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
