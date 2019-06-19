|
DALTON, Brother Peter OFM. Died peacefully on 16 June 2019. Respected member of Franciscan Friars for 61 years. Son of the late Thomas and Barbara, brother of Patrick, Margaret Mary, Sheila, Nancy, Harry, Owen, Kath (all deceased) and Irene. Loved by nephews, nieces and family in Australia and Diane (Palmerston North). Loved Brer of Casey family and loved member of the Staff at the St Francis Retreat Centre. Vigil at St Francis Friary Chapel, 50 Hillsborough Rd, Mt Roskill on Friday 21 June from 4.00-8.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Therese Church, 463 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings on Saturday 22 June at 10.30am followed by burial at Mangere Cemetery. RIP.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
