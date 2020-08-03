|
NG, Peter (Hung Ni). Passed away peacefully of Saturday 1 August 2020 at Aria Park Rest Home Epsom. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband to Shum Yuan Wai. Loved father and father-in-law to Ellen and Graham Yan, and Mark and Melanie. Adored gunggung to Matthew, Sophie, Jaden, Taylor, and Liam. Forever in our hearts. A service for Peter will be held in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Friday 7 August at 12.30 pm followed by burial. All communications c/o the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020