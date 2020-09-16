|
|
|
COSTAIN, Peter Myles. On Monday, 14th September 2020, peacefully, at home. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband for almost 56 years of Janice. Loved father of Graham and Kevin and their partners Rachael and Allison. Treasured grandad of Samuel and Jamie. Loved brother, brother inn law and uncle of Noleen, Diane, Colin and Roger and their families. Loved by all who knew him. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Monday, 21st September 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. If preferred, in lieu of flowers, a donation to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated and can be made here www.harbourhospice.org.nz/ donate/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020