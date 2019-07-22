|
MORSE, Peter. Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Friday July 19, 2019. Aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Marjory. Much loved father and father-in-law of June and Darryl Tilly, (Ralph Richardson deceased), Lyn and Peter Joyce (Mangawhai). Dearest Poppa of Sean, Kelly, Tracey and Robyn. Treasured Bebop of Chanelle and Blake. Grandpop of Kendall and Lachie. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whangarei at 1.00pm Wednesday July 24. Correspondence to The Morse Family, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northland St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019