MOODY, Peter. On Saturday 5 September 2020, surrounded by his family and after a long illness, Peter died peacefully. Beloved husband of Beth. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Stu, Mark and Kathy, and Natalie and Matt. Cherished grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 1.00pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton. All communications to Peter's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020