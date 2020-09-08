Home

POWERED BY

Services
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
White Rose Chapel
75 Cook Street
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter MOODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter MOODY

Add a Memory
Peter MOODY Notice
MOODY, Peter. On Saturday 5 September 2020, surrounded by his family and after a long illness, Peter died peacefully. Beloved husband of Beth. Loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Stu, Mark and Kathy, and Natalie and Matt. Cherished grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Thursday 10 September 2020 at 1.00pm at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton. All communications to Peter's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -