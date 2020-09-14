Home

Wednesday, Sep. 16, 2020
JOYCE, Peter Michael (Michael). Passed peacefully on 11th September, 2020, surrounded by family, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Dearly loved brother of Janice and the late Edward (Ned) and brother-in-law to Nada. Loving father and father-in-law of David and Joanne, Philip and Genevieve. Much loved Grandad to Erin, Liam, Cameron, Elspeth, Emily and Thomas. May he Rest in Peace. A Family Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Church, Henderson on Thursday 17th September 2020. Rather than flowers a donation to the Holy Cross St Vincent de Paul Society, a cause that Dad cared deeply for, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
