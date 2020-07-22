Home

Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Whangarei Crematorium
TWIST, Peter McKenzie. Passed away on July 19, 2020. At Whangarei after a short illness. Son of the late Margaret and Bob Twist. Loved brother of Stanley (Wally, Greerton), Ken (Bombay), Ngaire Booth (Maungaturoto), Gladys Clements (Mangonui), Dorothy Hunter (Whangarei) Helen Hall (Foxton), Constance Leigh (Rotorua) Malcolm (Katikati) and the late Trevor, Douglas and Graham. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Former member of the 14th Squadron of NZRAF and currently warmly supported by the Men's Shed Whangarei..A service will be held at the Whangarei Crematorium on Friday 24th at 12.30 . Contact. D.Hunter. 6 Old Onerahi Rd 0110
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
