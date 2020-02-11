|
|
|
MATICH, Peter. Born March 12, 1935. Passed away on February 08, 2020. Died peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Formerly from Taupo, he founded 2 flying businesses (with then wife Margaret). 'Captain' was a business entrepreneur, a passionate aviator, commercial flight instructor, bush pilot, and taxi driver. A keen Daly fisherman, he is survived by seven sons and nine grandchildren. Viewing at Just Funerals, Penrose 3pm Tuesday 11 February. Funeral service at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Pukekohe 9:45am Wednesday 12 February. Dovidenja Dida.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020