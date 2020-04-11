|
HILL, Peter Maitland (Peter). Born October 6, 1941. Passed away on April 4, 2020. Passed suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at Sunshine Coast, Australia aged 78 years. Peter (Tim to many of his Christchurch mates) will be sorely missed by his sons Benjamin and Scott, his brother David and their families. He will be remembered fondly by his former wife Joanne as well as thousands of students that he had the privilege to teach, inspire and mould into young adults. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch when the current health crisis is behind us. Please address messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020