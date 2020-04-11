Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Maitland (Peter) HILL


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter Maitland (Peter) HILL Notice
HILL, Peter Maitland (Peter). Born October 6, 1941. Passed away on April 4, 2020. Passed suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at Sunshine Coast, Australia aged 78 years. Peter (Tim to many of his Christchurch mates) will be sorely missed by his sons Benjamin and Scott, his brother David and their families. He will be remembered fondly by his former wife Joanne as well as thousands of students that he had the privilege to teach, inspire and mould into young adults. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch when the current health crisis is behind us. Please address messages to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -