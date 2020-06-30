Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
3:30 p.m.
North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services
185 Schnapper Rock Road
Albany
Peter MACFARLANE


1927 - 2020
Peter MACFARLANE Notice
MACFARLANE, Peter. Born June 30, 1927. Passed away on June 26, 2020. Very much loved Dad and Father in law of Robyn and Gavin, and Ian and Megan. Devoted husband of the late Elsie. Highly respected patriarch of the Toomac clan. Peter passed away suddenly at home on June 26, 4 days short of his 93rd birthday. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and generous man, a friend and mentor to many who appreciated his wisdom over the years. We were blessed to know and be loved by him and will miss his reassuring presence. Be at peace Dad, reunited with Mum at last.The family wish to thank the Police who attended, for their kindness and consideration. A service for Peter will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday July 2 at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 30 to July 1, 2020
