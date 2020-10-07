|
WILLIAMS, Peter Leonard. Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 6th October 2020 aged 73 years. Beloved "Willie" of Lynn for 53 years. Loved father of Aaron, Pete and Rochelle. Loved brother, father-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Special Poppa to Desiree and all his other grandchildren and great grandchildren. All messages to the Williams family, C/O PO Box 4016 New Plymouth or online at wabraham.co.nz. A service for Peter will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth on Thursday 8th October 2020 at 10:30am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020