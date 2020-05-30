Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter EELES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Leonard Storring EELES

Add a Memory
Peter Leonard Storring EELES Notice
EELES, Peter Leonard Storring. Sadly Peter passed away at North Shore Hospital on 28 May 2020. Loving husband of Joan for 58 years. Father of David, Greg, and Chris. Father-in-law of Sue and Kirsten, and Granddad to Brooke. At peace. A Service for Peter will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation, PO Box 65371, Mairangi Bay 0754, would be appreciated. All communications to Apartment 310, S. B. Pinesong Retirement Village, 66 Avonleigh Road, Green Bay, Auckland. Thanks to the care at North Shore Hospital and the girls at Pinesong for their care.



logo

logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -