EELES, Peter Leonard Storring. Sadly Peter passed away at North Shore Hospital on 28 May 2020. Loving husband of Joan for 58 years. Father of David, Greg, and Chris. Father-in-law of Sue and Kirsten, and Granddad to Brooke. At peace. A Service for Peter will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 10.30am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation, PO Box 65371, Mairangi Bay 0754, would be appreciated. All communications to Apartment 310, S. B. Pinesong Retirement Village, 66 Avonleigh Road, Green Bay, Auckland. Thanks to the care at North Shore Hospital and the girls at Pinesong for their care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2020