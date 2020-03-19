Home

Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
Peter Leonard (Pete) McALLISTER

Peter Leonard (Pete) McALLISTER Notice
McALLISTER, Peter Leonard (Pete). Peacefully at home on Wednesday 18th March 2020. Cherished brother of Kaaren and Marleen. Much loved father and father inlaw of Brent and Adrianne, Tracy and Andy. Adored grandfather of Sonia, Tara, and Anna. Great grandfather of Mason. A funeral service for Pete will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Saturday 21st March at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the McAllister Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
