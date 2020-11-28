|
WATTS, Peter Lawrence. Born 30 May 1941, passed away at home with his girls surrounding him on 24 November 2020. Beloved husband of Sonia, father of Vanessa and Stephanie, father in law to Phil and John, and Grandpa Sir to his 5 grandchildren Oliver, Rosie, Tommy, Isabel and Eva. A service will be held to celebrate Peters life and remember the beautiful years we shared together. Already sorely missed, and eternally loved. Friday 4th December at 1pm, St Peters Catholic Parish, Oneroa, Waiheke Island. Please direct any enquiries to State of Grace Funeral Homes 0800 764722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020