Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peters Catholic Parish
Oneroa, Waiheke Island
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lawrence WATTS


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Peter Lawrence WATTS Notice
WATTS, Peter Lawrence. Born 30 May 1941, passed away at home with his girls surrounding him on 24 November 2020. Beloved husband of Sonia, father of Vanessa and Stephanie, father in law to Phil and John, and Grandpa Sir to his 5 grandchildren Oliver, Rosie, Tommy, Isabel and Eva. A service will be held to celebrate Peters life and remember the beautiful years we shared together. Already sorely missed, and eternally loved. Friday 4th December at 1pm, St Peters Catholic Parish, Oneroa, Waiheke Island. Please direct any enquiries to State of Grace Funeral Homes 0800 764722.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -