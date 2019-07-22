|
VEAR, Peter Lawrence. Passed away peacefully at home on Waiheke Island on 20 July 2019 aged 78 years. Loved husband of Raewyn, father of Richard, Brad and Jason and granddad to Jake, Jack Lucy and Jesse. Peter will be at home on the Island on Monday and Tuesday. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Waiheke Sports Club, Ostend, Waiheke Island on Wednesday 24 July with viewing from 1pm and an opportunity to share memories at 2pm. Peter will then be taken on his last ferry ride for a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019