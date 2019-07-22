Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard Melville Funeral Services. ltd
30 Hill St
Onehunga, Auckland 1061
(027) 221-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter VEAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Lawrence VEAR

Add a Memory
Peter Lawrence VEAR Notice
VEAR, Peter Lawrence. Passed away peacefully at home on Waiheke Island on 20 July 2019 aged 78 years. Loved husband of Raewyn, father of Richard, Brad and Jason and granddad to Jake, Jack Lucy and Jesse. Peter will be at home on the Island on Monday and Tuesday. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at the Waiheke Sports Club, Ostend, Waiheke Island on Wednesday 24 July with viewing from 1pm and an opportunity to share memories at 2pm. Peter will then be taken on his last ferry ride for a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices